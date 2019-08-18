LUERA, Amelia Amelia (Amy) Stella (Murray) Luera, October 23, 1965 - July 17, 2019. Our beloved Amy passed away after a long battle with cancer; her family at her side. Amelia is survived by her life partner Mario Hendricks Jr, and mother Gail (Richard) Spaeth, siblings Ron (Cheryl) Davis, Alicia (Russ) Bell, Frank and John Murray, children Anthony Luera, Angela Luera, grandchildren Andreas and Avery. Amy grew up in Spokane always active even daring; speed skating, abalone diving, crash car racing and dancing. She worked as an atelier, and at Old San Francisco in San Antonio, she also performed in song and dance. Amelia had a warmth and enthusiasm that made her friends wherever she went. Our Sunshine loved fiercely and fought hard to live and be with us; we carry her in our hearts always.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019