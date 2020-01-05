CLEMENSON, Amelia Mae (Ramirez) Amelia Mae (Ramirez) Clemenson was called back to the angels November 8th, 2019. Amelia was born in Frederickson, St. Croix to Ricardo and Tina Ramirez. Mae was one of nine children. Esther Covington, Diana Grumer, Nellie Ramirez (deceased), Elsie Ramirez, Orlando Ramirez, Lynn Munoz, Joseph Thaddeus "Taddy" Ramirez (deceased) and Angelina "Beetsie" Fitzgerald. Amelia had a very passionate, caring personality which was felt by all who knew her. Amelia fell in love with US Airforce man Robert E. Clemenson and together they raised six children of their own: three boys Michael, Timothy and Joel; and three daughters Lisa Countryman, Peggy Kelly and Jodie Hoots. Mae's enthusiasm, passion and nurturing nature will be missed by all hearts she's touched. Services for Mae's celebration are going to be held Saturday, January 18th at 2pm at Spokane Cremation on 2832 N. Ruby, Spokane, WA 99207. A social gathering will be held afterwards for family and close friends and will be announced at the service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020