SMITH, Amie (Age 45) Amie Smith, a resident of Spokane, WA passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 45. She was the amazing mother to Sari (20), Katie (17), Boosie (Isabella) (15), bonus daughter Peggy (21), and bonus son Saige (23) and loving wife to Greg. She was predeceased by her father, Rob West ("Pap pap"), and survived by her mother Sandy West, her brother Tom West and a large, loving family. She was passionate about art and photography and created fantastic, heart felt photos for a growing cadre of Spokane locals. She was born and raised in Oregon, attended high school in Lake Oswego and later earned her BA in nursing at Linfield and Truman State School of Nursing. After focusing on bringing love and support to a growing family over the past 20 years, she returned to school and reinstated her RN license in 2017, where she found her calling as grade school nurse in Spokane. Her impact on the students and staff of Audubon Elementary was immeasurable. Her art lines the hallways, her office is filled with student art and her heart touched the lives of everyone there. Amie was compassionate, kind, loving and always full of smiles and laughs. We are grateful for having her in our lives, as she truly made the world a better place for all of us. She was an amazing human, who left us with her heart full of positive energy. She truly lived life with passion. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2pm, at the Schulte Home, 6916 West Deno Rd., Spokane. Donations to support her family can be made at STCU to the Amie Smith Memorial Fund.

