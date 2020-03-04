Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Elizabeth COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Amy Elizabeth Our very special angel, Amy, was born weighing only 3 lb./14 oz. on March 5, 1966 in Spokane, WA to Robert D. Cook and Francis (Zwischenberger) Cook. She flew home to be with her Jesus on February 18, 2020. Amy had a kind and gentle soul. Her love was genuine and unconditional; time was irrelevant; her smiles were contagious, and her laughter provided medicine for the heart. Everyone she met was greeted by her heavenly hugs. Music for Amy became an instrument where words were not necessary. She taught us all to dance to the spirit within us. Amy will be dearly missed by her blended family: "Daddy", Bob Cook and "Mama", Jeanie (Ogle) Cook; brother, Marty Cook; sisters, Shana (Cook) Stevens, Lara Frizzell and Jana Reilly. Her large extended family included lineage of the Cooks, the Zwischenbergers, and the Ogles. Our heartfelt thanks to her family of loving caretakers and friends in recent years at LIFE, Inc. Some of Amy's favorite childhood memories were "at my red house" across the street from Manito Park. Our family is honoring that memory and will be celebrating Amy's life in Manito Park at 1:30pm on June 14th, 2020. Amy spent many years socializing, learning, and growing at The Community Center of The Arc of Spokane. Donations in her memory may be made to The Arc of Spokane, 320 E. 2nd Ave., Spokane WA 99202. "What makes you different is what makes you beautiful." Amy will always be our beautiful angel.

