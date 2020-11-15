1/1
Andrea Joan PETERSON
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERSON, Andrea Joan (Age 49) Andrea Joan Peterson died on November 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born June 9, 1971 in Seattle, WA, Andrea grew up in Spokane Valley and Springdale, WA. Andrea is survived by her four children - Tyla Martinez, Jacob Peterson, Melissa Brown and Kylie Minzghor and her greatest joy was being grandma to her nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Peterson, mother, Donna Karnes, and sister, Laura Peterson. Also survived by her sister, Tammy Teachout and brother, Dana Peterson. Andrea will be remembered as a fantastic cook who was always positive, kind-hearted and cheerful. She loved watching the Seahawks with her partner, Doug Arnett, and spending time with her family. Due to Covid there will be no service, however, family will plan a memorial when possible that will, of course, include a huge bowl of Andrea's famous mac salad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral- South Hill
3016 S Grand Blvd
Spokane, WA 99203
(509) 279-2653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
My sweet, kind, glass always half-full sister, you are loved and missed
Tammy Teachout
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved