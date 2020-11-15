PETERSON, Andrea Joan (Age 49) Andrea Joan Peterson died on November 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born June 9, 1971 in Seattle, WA, Andrea grew up in Spokane Valley and Springdale, WA. Andrea is survived by her four children - Tyla Martinez, Jacob Peterson, Melissa Brown and Kylie Minzghor and her greatest joy was being grandma to her nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Peterson, mother, Donna Karnes, and sister, Laura Peterson. Also survived by her sister, Tammy Teachout and brother, Dana Peterson. Andrea will be remembered as a fantastic cook who was always positive, kind-hearted and cheerful. She loved watching the Seahawks with her partner, Doug Arnett, and spending time with her family. Due to Covid there will be no service, however, family will plan a memorial when possible that will, of course, include a huge bowl of Andrea's famous mac salad.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store