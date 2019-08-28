Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lynette "Andi" TALLEY-HORN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TALLEY-HORN, Andrea Lynette "Andi" 38 Years Young After a two year battle with cancer, Andi peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by numerous family members and friends, Born in Port Angeles, WA to Mike and Julie Talley. She lived with her mom from from the age of 2 to 11. In 1993, her mother married William Spalding of Edmonds, WA In 1995, she moved to Whidbey Island, WA with her parents and her sister Hillary Spalding-Edwards. She attended South Whidbey High School with her sister Hillary. She enjoyed playing tennis and running cross country, lettering in both. Andi had a very strong work ethic that began in high school. After graduating from South Whidbey she began college, eventually graduating from E.W.U. in Cheney, WA with a degree in accounting. Andi was a long time employee of Costco, most of which was spent at the Spokane Valley store. Andi is survived by her grandmother Joanne Haglund of Spokane, WA., her father Mike Talley of Fairbanks, AK, her parents Bill and Julie Spalding of Spokane, WA, her sisters Hillary Spalding-Edwards of Whidbey Island, WA, Michelle O. Sullivan of Charlotte, NC, Kristine Edgell of Bothell, WA and her three sons, the joy of her life, Kai, Jacob and Easton, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many, many friends. Andi had a passion for helping kids and was pursuing her masters in education at the time of her passing. Her LOVING open heart wit and infectious smile had a positive impact on everyone she came in contact with. She will be greatly Loved and Missed. The Earth lost a gem of a person. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31st, 2019 at RiverView Place at 3 P.M. 1110 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA. In Andi's style, CASUAL style attire is suggested,

