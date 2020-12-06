BARKSTROM, Andrea Michele (York) (Age 40) Andrea Michele (York) Barkstrom, Spokane, WA formerly of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away November 22, 2020 at her home at the age of 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid virus. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90260-3721, or pancan.org
, or through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Andrea was born December 3, 1979 in Walla Walla, WA the daughter of Debbie and Corky York. She grew up and attended school in Milton-Freewater, graduating from McLoughlin High School in 1998. After her graduation from high school she attended Washington State University in Pullman, WA, receiving a Masters Degree in Speech Language Pathology. On June 21, 2003 she married Tyler Barkstrom in Milton-Freewater. The couple lived in Spokane from 2002 through 2004. They then moved to Everett from 2004 until 2007. In 2007 they moved their family back to Spokane and created an immense group of friends and all things family. Andrea had numerous hobbies and passions: avid Scout mom, Orange Theory fitness, long distance running, Disney, camping, church, walks, family game night, Zac Brown Band, WSU Football, and all things family. She is a member and was recently baptized at the Life Center Church in Spokane. Andrea was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and maintained those relationships with her sisters. She is survived by her husband Tyler Barkstrom, son Keegan Barkstrom, daughter Presley Barkstrom, her parents Corky and Debbie York, sister Kate York and partner Andrea Amezcua, In-laws Mike and Karen Barkstrom, Tara and Brad Walls, Tami and Austin Mudd, Uncles and aunts Skip and Cheryl York, Mick York, Gary Kelly, Lenore and Tim Theiss; cousins Jenny York, Ranzy York, Jon York, Apryll Watanabe, Jason Kelly, Josh Kelly, Courtney Dunwoody, Becki Hamel, Trae Robertson, Taridy Murray, nieces and nephews Oliver Moon, Kora and Jack York, Knox Anthis, Makhya Grace Walls, Evan Mae Mudd and Charlotte Grayson. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com