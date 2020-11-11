BOND, Andrew Brenon Andrew Brenon Bond passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 19. Andrew is survived by his parents, Barry and Stacey Bond; his siblings Courtney, Jessica, Nicholas, Anthony, Brittany, Shawn, and Tashell; his brothers and sisters-in-law Michael, Jason, Katie, and Cherrie; his grandmother, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved pet Rem. He is also survived by his best friend Scott and many friends he considered family. Andrew was born in Spokane, Washington on November 20, 2000. He graduated from Overhills High School in 2019 and went on to work at Aloha Safari Zoo to pursue his passion of working with animals. Andrew was a beautiful soul whose big smile brightened the world. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing video games and water sports as well as going to trampoline parks, theme parks, music festivals and so much more. The funeral will be held at Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service at 2832 N. Ruby St., Spokane, WA 99207 on November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at Alderwood Lodge at 14007 N. Newport Hwy, Mead, WA 99021 at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spokane Humane Society at 6607 N. Havana St., Spokane, WA 99217. Andrew always had a huge heart for animals and we truly believe this is a wonderful way to honor him.



