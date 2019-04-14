Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Christian "Andy" Bohrnsen. View Sign

BOHRNSEN, Andrew Christian "Andy" Andrew "Andy" Christian Bohrnsen passed away at his home in Goodyear, Arizona on April 4th of this year. Andy was born on April 12, 1949 in Spokane but he was raised in Hoquiam, Washington where his Dad was Superintendent of Schools and his Mom was a teacher. He was a straight A student and a standout athlete in football, wrestling, and golf. Andy graduated from the University of Washington in 1971 (magna cum laude) and remained an avid Husky fan and booster for the rest of his life. He graduated from the Gonzaga School of Law (magna cum laude) and passed the Washington State Bar in 1974. Andy then served a prestigious clerkship with Washington State Supreme Court Justice Robert T. Hunter. He then embarked on one of the busiest and most successful careers any lawyer could aspire to. Andy tried 100 jury trials to verdict in state and federal courts and argued 75 appeals in various state and federal courts of appeal; a remarkable achievement for any lawyer, by any measure, in any era. Andy was a competitor. He was a fighter. At the time of his passing, he was the senior partner in the Spokane law firm of Bohrnsen, Stocker, Smith, Luciani, Adamson. One of the greatest, if not the greatest star in Andy's life was his wife Lynn. Her care and devotion to him were more than a source of comfort. She inspired him. She truly walked with him until the end. Andy had a deep spiritual side. His good psychology was usually also good theology. Andy is survived by a loving family in whom he took great pride and joy, including his wife Lynn, his sons Kevin, Christian, Matthew, and Michael and daughter Ann. He is also survived by his brother John and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Andy's passing has left a big void in many of our lives and will be missed by family, friends, law colleagues and the clients he served. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his infectious smile and sense of humor. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division Street in Spokane, Washington on May 4 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to The Virginia Piper Cancer Center, in care of Dr. Adrian Briggs, 14060 N. 92nd, Suite 300, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258.

BOHRNSEN, Andrew Christian "Andy" Andrew "Andy" Christian Bohrnsen passed away at his home in Goodyear, Arizona on April 4th of this year. Andy was born on April 12, 1949 in Spokane but he was raised in Hoquiam, Washington where his Dad was Superintendent of Schools and his Mom was a teacher. He was a straight A student and a standout athlete in football, wrestling, and golf. Andy graduated from the University of Washington in 1971 (magna cum laude) and remained an avid Husky fan and booster for the rest of his life. He graduated from the Gonzaga School of Law (magna cum laude) and passed the Washington State Bar in 1974. Andy then served a prestigious clerkship with Washington State Supreme Court Justice Robert T. Hunter. He then embarked on one of the busiest and most successful careers any lawyer could aspire to. Andy tried 100 jury trials to verdict in state and federal courts and argued 75 appeals in various state and federal courts of appeal; a remarkable achievement for any lawyer, by any measure, in any era. Andy was a competitor. He was a fighter. At the time of his passing, he was the senior partner in the Spokane law firm of Bohrnsen, Stocker, Smith, Luciani, Adamson. One of the greatest, if not the greatest star in Andy's life was his wife Lynn. Her care and devotion to him were more than a source of comfort. She inspired him. She truly walked with him until the end. Andy had a deep spiritual side. His good psychology was usually also good theology. Andy is survived by a loving family in whom he took great pride and joy, including his wife Lynn, his sons Kevin, Christian, Matthew, and Michael and daughter Ann. He is also survived by his brother John and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Andy's passing has left a big void in many of our lives and will be missed by family, friends, law colleagues and the clients he served. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his infectious smile and sense of humor. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division Street in Spokane, Washington on May 4 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to The Virginia Piper Cancer Center, in care of Dr. Adrian Briggs, 14060 N. 92nd, Suite 300, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close