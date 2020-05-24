FRICKE, Andrew D. On May 8, 2020, Andrew Fricke was reunited with his infant son, Nick, among the angels at the age of 47. Together they will be keeping eternal watch over their family. Andrew wore many hats: father, husband, son, brother, uncle, coworker, friend. Those who knew Andrew knew he was tough on the outside, but a giant teddy bear underneath. Growing up in an Air Force family with his parents and his three younger brothers allowed Andrew to see the world at a young age. Spain, Thailand, England, Germany, and various cities in the United States were all places he lived, but home was on a hill in Rockford, WA with his wife Tracy and their children, where his youngest brother and his parents were also his neighbors. As a young adult Andrew loved driving his customized Dodge Daytona that announced his arrival with a stereo heard and felt for blocks. And when offered a drinking challenge by an Englishman (that Americans can't outdrink Brits), he easily won that bet! After graduating from Ferris High School in 1990, Andrew followed in his father's footsteps and joined the military, an experience that shaped him greatly in adulthood. He served as an Air Traffic Controller for the National Guard for four years, leaving sooner than he preferred when his local unit was disbanded. In 1995 he began his HVAC career with Banner Fuel in Spokane, a company he proudly worked for the remainder of his life, rising through the ranks into sales and most recently being promoted to Service/ Install Manager. Time with family and friends was what Andrew cherished most. Whether boating at the lake, camping, cheering for the Seahawks, throwing his annual "Summer Gathering" at his home, or just sitting on his deck with a cold beer, Andrew loved nothing more than being surrounded by his family and many friends. Andrew's proudest accomplishment has always been his children. They were the light of his life; his legacy, love, and sense of humor endures in each of them. Andrew is preceded in death by his son Nickolas. He is survived by his wife Tracy, daughters Kelsie and Katie, sons Andrew and Jace, stepsons Jayden Campbell, Justin Sowl, and Josh Sowl, his parents Catherine and Duane Fricke, his brothers Mark, Robert, Timothy and Charlie, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



