HOPKINS, Andrew James (Age 27) Andrew James Hopkins passed away May 4th, 2019 in North Spokane. He was born November 29th, 1991 to Anthony J. Hopkins and Dawn M. Sowl/Gust at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Andrew graduated from John R. Rogers High School and had completed most of his AA degree at Spokane Falls Community College. He was a hard working crew leader at Selkirk Landscape Services for the last four years. In his free time, he loved to write and play music. Andrew was an amazing singer and guitarist and at one point in time had a band with his brother and twin cousins named, "Fate of the Fallen." Andrew was preceded in death by his grandmother, June F. Hopkins; grandfather, Ivan R. Hopkins and grandmother, Linda M. Sowl. He is survived by his mother Dawn M. Sowl/Gust; his father Anthony J. Hopkins; stepfather Billy G. Gust; grandmother Norma Brazington; siblings: Ashley A. Hopkins, Alec R. Hopkins, Cormac L. Gust, Cedrick Rice and Jalen Hopkins; girlfriend Liza Tschirgi and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Andrews's memorial will be held at 2pm, Thursday May 16th, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home.

