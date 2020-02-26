Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Jon NAGELE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NAGELE, Andrew Jon Andrew Jon Nagele was introduced to the world on February 7, 1983. He traveled with his family to Beale AFB, CA, Korea, and back to Fairchild AFB. He grew to be an avid sports player and track star in school where he graduated from North Central High in 2001. Soon after Andy discovered his passion for serving others in the restaurant/hospitality industry where he spent the majority of his award winning career with the Red Lion Corp. Andy had a passion for living each day with infectious determination and drive and was an inspiration to many. Andy was never short on quick comebacks and up for a good laugh. It was easy for him to make complete strangers feel like old friends. He will be severely missed. The Lord called Andy home on February 18th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, daughters Adisyn Bailey, Kaydence Marie and Emma Lynn Nagele; mother C. Lyne and father Mike Nagele, grandfather Preston Challender and grandmother Janet Capela, brothers Jacob and Michael, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Service to be held at Family of Faith Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave., March 2nd at 11am.

NAGELE, Andrew Jon Andrew Jon Nagele was introduced to the world on February 7, 1983. He traveled with his family to Beale AFB, CA, Korea, and back to Fairchild AFB. He grew to be an avid sports player and track star in school where he graduated from North Central High in 2001. Soon after Andy discovered his passion for serving others in the restaurant/hospitality industry where he spent the majority of his award winning career with the Red Lion Corp. Andy had a passion for living each day with infectious determination and drive and was an inspiration to many. Andy was never short on quick comebacks and up for a good laugh. It was easy for him to make complete strangers feel like old friends. He will be severely missed. The Lord called Andy home on February 18th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, daughters Adisyn Bailey, Kaydence Marie and Emma Lynn Nagele; mother C. Lyne and father Mike Nagele, grandfather Preston Challender and grandmother Janet Capela, brothers Jacob and Michael, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Service to be held at Family of Faith Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave., March 2nd at 11am. Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close