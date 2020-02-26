NAGELE, Andrew Jon Andrew Jon Nagele was introduced to the world on February 7, 1983. He traveled with his family to Beale AFB, CA, Korea, and back to Fairchild AFB. He grew to be an avid sports player and track star in school where he graduated from North Central High in 2001. Soon after Andy discovered his passion for serving others in the restaurant/hospitality industry where he spent the majority of his award winning career with the Red Lion Corp. Andy had a passion for living each day with infectious determination and drive and was an inspiration to many. Andy was never short on quick comebacks and up for a good laugh. It was easy for him to make complete strangers feel like old friends. He will be severely missed. The Lord called Andy home on February 18th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, daughters Adisyn Bailey, Kaydence Marie and Emma Lynn Nagele; mother C. Lyne and father Mike Nagele, grandfather Preston Challender and grandmother Janet Capela, brothers Jacob and Michael, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Service to be held at Family of Faith Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave., March 2nd at 11am.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020