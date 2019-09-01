Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew L. and Shirley A. FERRERA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERRERA, Andrew L. "Andy" and FERRERA, Shirley A. Andrew L. Ferrera "Andy", age 88, passed away on August 12, 2019, and Shirley A. Ferrera, age 83, passed away on August 22, 2019. Andy and Shirley were married on December 21, 1953 in Seattle, Washington and enjoyed 65 1/2 wonderful years together as husband and wife. Their journey through life and their final paths crossing at the same time truly was a beautiful end to an amazing love story. Andy served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 aboard the USS Essex. He was part of the U.S. Navy dive team. Shirley worked for Nabisco in Seattle and later devoted herself as a homemaker. Andy and Shirley are survived by their two sons, Steven M. Ferrera and Mark A. Ferrera (Mary E. Ferrera, spouse), and Katherine A. Ferrera ("Katie"), their daughter who they adopted in 1996, and her daughter, Jessica VanVolkenburg. Andy survived his brother Ronald Coffey. Andy is also survived by his dear friend/brother Jim Sicilia and Rick White. Shirley is survived by her sisters Charlotte Donahue and Naomi Mesick. Andy boxed as a young child and enjoyed watching football. Shirley was an amazing seamstress and spent a lot of her time sewing her own clothes, knitting and crocheting. Together they both enjoyed going to yard and estate sales and spending time with their dogs. A Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish followed by an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

