KEON, Andrew L. (Andy) July 16, 1940 ~ March 25, 2020 On the morning of March 25th, the world lost an amazing man, Andy died unexpectedly. He was born July 16, 1940 in Lewiston, ID, to parents Alphonse and Lillian Keon. Graduated from Rogers H.S. in 1958 and went on to join the Army Reserves for four years. In 1963, he met the love of his life, Darlene Schumacher, they were married on February 29th, 1964 and just finished celebrating 56 years of marriage together. The two started a family and moved to Seattle, WA, where he went to work for Boeing. After five years of longing for family, they returned to Spokane where Andy found his love for truck driving. After driving for various companies, he went to work for Safeway's and finally retired from driving after 23 years. Andy and Darlene lived in Deer Park where they raised their three kids, Larry (Lisa); Tom (Loretta); Michelle (Randy) in Deer Park, WA, then moved to Colbert, WA in 1993. They also have three grandchildren, Cory, Cody, and Kylee (Lial), as well as a dear friend Kathy Ferster, and many nieces and nephews. Andy enjoyed camping, fishing, classic cars and watching Gonzaga Bulldog's Basketball (traveled to Vegas for WCC tournament every year for ten years) and traveling to many destinations with his beloved wife, family, and friends, who he loved with all his heart. He enjoyed tinkering and was not afraid to tackle any task where he picked up his nick name of Handy Andy, and would help anyone that needed help. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Denny and sister, Susan. Andy has five surviving siblings, Donny, Patricia, John, Jim, and Mary. Andy was laid to rest on April 2nd at the Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Father Tim Hays officiating. (3720 E. Colbert Rd.) on July 25th at 11:00 a.m. Reception following at 20619 N. Thor Rd., Colbert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or Catholic Charities. Riplinger Funeral Home, assisting the family.



