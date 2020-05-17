MITZEL, Andrew L. "Rip" (Age 59) Andrew L. "Rip" Mitzel died May 7, 2020 at his home in Four Lakes, Washington. Andrew was born September 8, 1960 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Andrew P. Mitzel and Phyllis (Wojcik) Mitzel. The family moved to Minot, N.D. in 1963 and to Cheney, WA in 1973. Andy was a graduate of Cheney High School, class of 1978. He loved fishing, some hunting, Gonzaga basketball and the Minnesota Vikings. He worked as a painter in the Spokane area for 42 years. In 2005 he met Margie, the love of his life. Through this union he gained a daughter, eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids who he loved as his own. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis and Margie Cline. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his sister Lynn. Private family burial at Spokane Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.