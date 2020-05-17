Andrew L. "Rip" MITZEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITZEL, Andrew L. "Rip" (Age 59) Andrew L. "Rip" Mitzel died May 7, 2020 at his home in Four Lakes, Washington. Andrew was born September 8, 1960 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Andrew P. Mitzel and Phyllis (Wojcik) Mitzel. The family moved to Minot, N.D. in 1963 and to Cheney, WA in 1973. Andy was a graduate of Cheney High School, class of 1978. He loved fishing, some hunting, Gonzaga basketball and the Minnesota Vikings. He worked as a painter in the Spokane area for 42 years. In 2005 he met Margie, the love of his life. Through this union he gained a daughter, eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids who he loved as his own. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis and Margie Cline. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his sister Lynn. Private family burial at Spokane Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney, WA 99004
(509) 235-2992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved