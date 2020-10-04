1/2
Andrew L. "Andy" WARNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARNER, Andrew L. "Andy" Andy, also known as "Droid", born on December 2, 1957 in California, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2020 due to heart problems. Raised primarily in Spokane, Andy left at the age of 17 and joined the U.S. Navy. Andy was involved in a horrific car accident that caused an early retirement from serving our Country. He enjoyed his remaining years riding thousands of miles on his H.D., building models, driving his hotrods and entering them in many shows. Andy was a member of the NW Classics Motorcycle Club for many years, annual contender in the Good Guys car shows, and was a co-founder of the one and only National Motorcycle Riders Memorial (NMRM). Andy was a unique, big-hearted and loving man that will be deeply missed. Andy will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the NMRM in honor of Andy's memory, PO Box 6283, Spokane, WA 99217-0905 www.nmrm.wildapricot.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved