WARNER, Andrew L. "Andy" Andy, also known as "Droid", born on December 2, 1957 in California, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2020 due to heart problems. Raised primarily in Spokane, Andy left at the age of 17 and joined the U.S. Navy. Andy was involved in a horrific car accident that caused an early retirement from serving our Country. He enjoyed his remaining years riding thousands of miles on his H.D., building models, driving his hotrods and entering them in many shows. Andy was a member of the NW Classics Motorcycle Club for many years, annual contender in the Good Guys car shows, and was a co-founder of the one and only National Motorcycle Riders Memorial (NMRM). Andy was a unique, big-hearted and loving man that will be deeply missed. Andy will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the NMRM in honor of Andy's memory, PO Box 6283, Spokane, WA 99217-0905 www.nmrm.wildapricot.org