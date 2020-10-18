LEAMING, Andrew William Jr. "Bill" A life-long resident of Spokane, Andrew "Bill" William Leaming was the first child born to Andrew "Andy" William Leaming Sr. and Adeline Agnes Leaming-Debrotnic in Anaconda, Montana on February 11th 1943. Bill attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Gonzaga Prep High School and graduated from Gonzaga University. As a kid, Bill was fortunate to take many vacations, many of which were trips to Priest Lake and Deer Lake to go fishing. Bill took these same traditions into raising his family, taking them on many vacations and spending lots of weekends at Steinman's Resort in Deer Lake camping, BBQing, and fishing. Bill always had a passion to be an entrepreneur. With his degree in accounting from Gonzaga University, he worked to open up his own practice. He had an amazing work ethic, that was passed on to all three of his children. While growing his business, Bill worked as a bus driver to cover expenses. He eventually moved on from accounting to opening his own advertising company, and worked with Chamber of Commerce offices all over the northwest, doing maps and city guides. Of the hobbies Bill had, he was really into them. His favorite holiday was 4th of July, and it was almost a year long project for him to find the loudest fireworks, the largest displays and plan the best 4th of July fireworks celebration in the area. He had fireworks in his closet year round, often saying it was in preparation for the 4th of July, but many times he could be talked into lighting them off just for fun! His love of fireworks grew into another side business, where he was a distributor for the local firework stands in area for many years. His love of music was also big. He loved vinyl albums and had a large collection. He really liked amazing sound systems and always looked for the next speaker, subwoofer, etc to make his sound system the best. While raising his kids he would love to entertain them by playing the sound tracks from the Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind and Star Trek as loud as the system would allow. Jumping in the formal living room wasn't ever allowed unless he was playing Manhattan Transfer! His favorite artist was Frank Sinatra, and his favorite song was, I Did It My Way. Bill expanded his sound system passion into having the best TV and surround system he could find. He loved watching sports and movies. In his later years he never missed a Zags or Seahawks game, and always had to be in gear for that team to watch the game! Bill loved watches and always had to wear one. His favorite watch was the one he received for his 60th Birthday with an engraving from his kids. Work was always one of his biggest passions. Sadly he had to end his career early due to having two severe strokes in one week when he was in his early 60s. Bill spent from this time until his passing needing assistance to take care of himself. He lived with Andy for a few years, then moved to an adult family home, and lived his final years at Sunshine Gardens. He was very fortunate to have many visitors and especially appreciated his weekly visits and calls from his brother and sisters and Father Joe. Bill is survived by his three children Mary Kae Repp and husband Pat, Marcel Leaming, and Andy Leaming, his grandson Brenden Leaming, ex-wife Judy Tulleners, brother John Leaming his wife Donna, and sisters Joanne Turner, and Nada (Adeline) Howarth her husband Dennis, many first cousins, second cousins and nieces and nephews. We envision Bill reuniting with those who preceded him in death, especially one of his very best friends his cousin Shirley Hendrix, and his parents Andy and Adeline. Bill's service will be at Sacred Heart Church in Spokane, on Wednesday, October 28th at 1pm, with a burial immediately following at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Due to government restrictions, we have limited space. If you wish to attend please call 509-995-7700.



