Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Ann Marie ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Angela Ann Marie (Age 43) Angela Ann Marie Anderson, age 43, of Waseca and formerly of Spokane, Washington, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on November 12, 2019. Angela Ann Marie was born on November 15, 1975, in Spokane, WA to Peter and Rene (Fields) Blaume. She grew up in Santa Maria, California. When Angela was 12 years old her family returned to Spokane. She was married to Toby Anderson and they were later divorced. Since she was a teenager Angela struggled with addiction which led to her spending time in prison and treatment facilities. With the grace of God she was able to successfully fight addiction and in February of 2017, Angela moved to Minnesota with her dad to live a clean and sober life. It was during this time of sobriety that Angela's true personality was able to shine through. She was a hardworking and kind hearted individual who would go the extra mile to do anything for anyone in need. Blessed be her memory. Angela is survived by her son, Justin Achziger; dad, Peter Blaume; former husband, Toby Anderson; brothers: Nicholas Blaume and Peter (Amber) Blaume; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and mom. Arrangements are by Starkson & Steffel Funeral & Cremation Service ~ McRaith Chapel of Waseca, MN.

ANDERSON, Angela Ann Marie (Age 43) Angela Ann Marie Anderson, age 43, of Waseca and formerly of Spokane, Washington, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on November 12, 2019. Angela Ann Marie was born on November 15, 1975, in Spokane, WA to Peter and Rene (Fields) Blaume. She grew up in Santa Maria, California. When Angela was 12 years old her family returned to Spokane. She was married to Toby Anderson and they were later divorced. Since she was a teenager Angela struggled with addiction which led to her spending time in prison and treatment facilities. With the grace of God she was able to successfully fight addiction and in February of 2017, Angela moved to Minnesota with her dad to live a clean and sober life. It was during this time of sobriety that Angela's true personality was able to shine through. She was a hardworking and kind hearted individual who would go the extra mile to do anything for anyone in need. Blessed be her memory. Angela is survived by her son, Justin Achziger; dad, Peter Blaume; former husband, Toby Anderson; brothers: Nicholas Blaume and Peter (Amber) Blaume; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and mom. Arrangements are by Starkson & Steffel Funeral & Cremation Service ~ McRaith Chapel of Waseca, MN. www.wasecafuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close