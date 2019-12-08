ANDERSON, Angela Ann Marie (Age 43) Angela Ann Marie Anderson, age 43, of Waseca and formerly of Spokane, Washington, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on November 12, 2019. Angela Ann Marie was born on November 15, 1975, in Spokane, WA to Peter and Rene (Fields) Blaume. She grew up in Santa Maria, California. When Angela was 12 years old her family returned to Spokane. She was married to Toby Anderson and they were later divorced. Since she was a teenager Angela struggled with addiction which led to her spending time in prison and treatment facilities. With the grace of God she was able to successfully fight addiction and in February of 2017, Angela moved to Minnesota with her dad to live a clean and sober life. It was during this time of sobriety that Angela's true personality was able to shine through. She was a hardworking and kind hearted individual who would go the extra mile to do anything for anyone in need. Blessed be her memory. Angela is survived by her son, Justin Achziger; dad, Peter Blaume; former husband, Toby Anderson; brothers: Nicholas Blaume and Peter (Amber) Blaume; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and mom. Arrangements are by Starkson & Steffel Funeral & Cremation Service ~ McRaith Chapel of Waseca, MN. www.wasecafuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019