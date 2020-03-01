|
ARNZEN, Angela J. (Age 50) It is with deepest sorrow that we are grieving for our beloved Angela Joy Arnzen who passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 50. She was born in Spokane, WA on July 18, 1969 to Alvin and Helen Arnzen, and was the youngest of 13 children. She graduated from North Central H.S. and went on to receive a Cosmetology License from S.C.C., after which she worked for Karilynn's Beauty Supply for nearly seven years. While working there she received her Bachelor's Degree in Applied Psychology at EWU. Then, she worked for NOVA Services as an Employment Specialist assisting disabled adults in gaining employment. Afterwards, she worked for Catholic Charities for over 17 years at Bernadette Place with disabled women as an Assistant Life Skills Specialist. She loved her job! Angela loved being outdoors near water, hiking, boating, gardening and walking her dogs in the woods. She also enjoyed cooking, baking bread, BBQ, and spending time with family and friends. She adored her Golden Retrievers, Blue and Bumbles, her cats, including her Maine Coon, Zinnia. She was truly a kindhearted person and loved her family, friends, co-workers and the disabled people she assisted and supported for years. Angela left us all a legacy of kindness, love, and joy. She is survived by her Mother, Helen Arnzen, siblings: Beverly Ames, Gresham, OR, Gayle (Tom Ahlers), Lakebay, WA, Stephen, Jeff, Yvonne (Skeeter Munson), Keith (Pam), Pampa, TX, Barbara, Alan (Karen), Marian (Scott Jennings), Lynnwood, WA, David (Teresa), Cheryl Tietge, Laura (Ed Joy), and former husband, Curt Russell. Angela also leaves behind three aunts, an uncle, friends, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin V. Arnzen. Memorials may be made to: Spokane Humane Society or The Arc of Spokane. Private family memorial. To leave an online condolence to Angela's family, please visit our www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
