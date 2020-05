SWARTOUT, Angela Angela (Jennings) Swartout went to her eternal home on December 8th, 2019. Angela was a loving mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She was an athlete, an Eastern Washington University grad- uate, and a valued employee at Spokane Escrow, Metro- politan Mortgage, and Mullan Road Elementary. Her family was very important to her as she was to us. We looked forward to her Christmas Eve party every year. It became a memorable family tradition. Angela was a cherished and much loved family member and friend who we will miss every day. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Jennings. She is survived by her daughters Marina and Miranda, her mother Elaine Jennings, and her brothers, sisters and their spouses Rocky Jennings, Christine Jennings, Lisa and Jim Olson, Mark and Erin Jennings, Dave and Julie Jennings, Bobby and Cindy Jennings. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. We love you Angela. Rest in peace.



