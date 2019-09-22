Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela "Grangie" JOHNSTONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSTONE, Angela "Grangie" On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Angela "Grangie" Johnstone passed away at age 71. Angela was born on September 9th, 1948 in Spokane, WA to Patrick and Gayle Johnstone. She Graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Washington State University in search of her English Literature Degree. For her final year of college, she transferred to the University of Washington to pursue a career opportunity in the transportation industry while completing her degree. She served as an executive board member for Spokane Seed Company for 34 years. She was known to be an especially thoughtful and considerate advocate for the employees there. She raised one son, Andrew and was a wonderful grandmother to three boys Brandon, Cameron and Lincoln. She also considered her daughter-in-law Angela as the daughter she never had. Angela had a passion for gardening, animals, spending time with family and mentoring people in need. She was always full of positive and supportive advice. Her giving and supportive attitude allowed her to have countless friends that considered her an angel on earth. She was adored by so many family and friends. Angela was preceded in death by her father Patrick, mother Gayle and sister Pamela. She is survived by her brothers David and Peter, son Andrew, daughter Angela and three grandsons Brandon (16), Cameron (13) and Lincoln (7). A celebration of life will be held on October 5th starting at 2:00 pm at the following location, 16025 N. Madison Rd., Mead, WA 99021. Contributions in memory of Angela "Grangie" may be made to the 2nd Harvest Food Bank (1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, WA 99202) or SCRAPS (6815 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212). Please share memories of Angela at

