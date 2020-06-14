HAYES, Angela Lyn Angela Lyn Hayes passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family finds peace knowing she was greeted at the gates of heaven by her son, Austin, in a loving reunion. They now walk side by side in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Angela was born on July 9th, 1964 on an army base in Heidelberg, Germany. After a few short years her family relocated to Spokane, WA where she spent the remainder of her life. Angela graduated from Rogers High School in 1982. She met the love of her life, Robert, at the Rocking Horse Saloon in 1986 and they shared thirty-four glorious years together. Angela's dream job growing up was always to be a mother and that became a reality when she had her three children. She enjoyed spending time with them so much in fact, she began volunteering at their elementary school. Her love for her children quickly evolved into a love for all children. She went from volunteering to eventually becoming a full-time employee for Spokane Public Schools. Whether known as Mama Hayes or Mrs. Hayes, she was a second mother to hundreds of children over the years. At the time of her passing she was a Support Secretary at Ridgeview Elementary School. She was blessed with years of love, support, and humor shared with her co-workers there. When Angela wasn't working she was Wonder Woman to her husband and children, enjoyed many hobbies, and was very active in her community. No matter what she was doing, she was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Angela's faith journey and commitment to Christ were also very important to her. She proudly shared her story to help spread the love of God. Angela will be fondly remembered by her husband Robert; children Ashlyn (Jonathan) Waters and Andrew (Olivia) Hayes; parents Bonnie and Ken Deife; sisters Kris (Mike) Kloepfer and Wendy (Dan) Krotzer; brother KC Deife, as well as a host of additional family and friends. During this time her family is unable to celebrate her life with a service but they ask for continued prayers. Angela will eventually be laid to rest alongside her son, Austin, at Fairmount Memorial Park. Her bright light is one that will continue to shine on forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store