GRAHAM, Angela Mary Angela Mary Graham of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away November 15th, 2019. Angela was born in London, England on December 27th, 1937 to Frederick Mos and Beatrice Weston. She moved to The United States in 1958 after marrying Frank Graham of the United States Air Force. Angela is survived by her brother, David Muston, Kidderminster, UK; her daughter, Tracey Prudden, Spokane, WA; her son, Nicholas Graham, Otis Orchards, WA; her grandchildren, Ashtyn and Hunter Prudden, Spokane, WA, and Jaren Graham, Otis Orchards, WA; and dear friends, Lucille and Duane Irvin, Spokane Valley, WA. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Mausoleum Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA 99208. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Peone Cemetery on Bruce Rd. in Mead, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 20, 2019