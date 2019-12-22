SWARTOUT, Angela (Age 47) Angela was born April 21, 1972 to her parents Jack and Elaine Jennings in Spokane, Washington and passed away December 12, 2019. Angela attended Hamblen Elementary School, Sacajawea Junior High, and Ferris High School. Angela excelled at basketball, volleyball, and softball. Angela went on to get a degree in political science at Eastern Washington University. Angela had successful jobs at Spokane Escrow Company and Metropolitan Mortgage. Angela married her husband and lifelong partner, Jon, to whom she was married for 26 years. Angela and Jon had two children together, Marina and Miranda, Angela became a loving stay at home mother after the birth of their first child. Additionally, Angela enjoyed volunteering at her children's elementary school, Mullan Road. Angela lived a happy, loving life and will be remembered as a loving, mother, wife, daughter, and sister. Angela is survived by her husband, Jon; her daughters, Marina and Miranda; her mother Elaine, her four brothers; and her two sisters.

