DICK, Angeline Mary Ann (Age 90) Angeline Mary Ann Dick, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, in Edmonds, WA due to acute respiratory failure. She was born on July 24, 1929, in Cody WY, to William Ellis. She married her friend and love, George James Dick in February of 1958, who preceded her in death in 1997. Family, friends and Sun Valley, Idaho, were Angeline's love and joy. She was a one-of-a-kind, compassionate, humble, feisty Greek, who influenced and changed many people's lives while never losing sight of who she was and always putting her family first. She was a loving Ya Ya to her two granddaughters and to all who met her. Angeline was a community leader in Spokane and was actively involved with St. Anne's Children and Family Center, The Spokane Symphony, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and The Rosauer's Golf Tournament just to name a few. Angeline is survived by her daughter Marianne C. Webber and her husband, Troy, her two granddaughters, Nicole Webber and Megan Baker, and her husband, Dillon, and her West Highland Terrier, Chanel. In In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to the Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation for the Cystic Fibrosis Care Fund at PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145 or to Providence Health Care Foundation Eastern Washington, and will be directed to the Providence Medical Research Center, a program for which Angeline was a longtime benefactor.

