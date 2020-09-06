McCOY, Angeline "Benny" Angeline "Benny" McCoy, age 101, passed away on August 30 at Moran Vista. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Bernard Ross McCoy, parents: Frederick and Alma Benjamin, sister, Grace Mayer, and brother, Fletcher. Benny is survived by her children: Deborah, David, and Donald, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Benny was born in Arcadia, New York and grew up in Buffalo where she married her high school sweetheart, Bernie. Together, they lived in San Francisco, Denver, Colo., Stockton, Calif., and Spokane. She worked in retail management and was honored for her volunteer work with Salvation Army and other philanthropies. Together, they camped with the kids, square danced, played Bridge, and their New Year's Eve parties are memorable. In their retirement, Benny and Bernie traveled the world to the exotic places of dreams. They are joined again at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. The family thanks the staff at Moran Vista and Hospice for the compassionate care Benny received.



