LURUS, Angelo G., M.D. Angelo Gus Lurus, M.D. passed away at his home from thyroid cancer on the evening of June 15 surrounded by his family. He was 89 years old. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID on April 12, 1931. He was raised by his parents, Gus and Vasilike Lurus, who resided on a ranch in Iona, ID. Angelo's parents had immigrated from Greece as young teenagers. His mother's father, Saterios Rodanas, was a Greek Orthodox priest in Ioanina, Greece. He was to be elevated to Bishop of the church after his wife died and his children chose to immigrate to America. Angelo's father also came to came to America during his teen years with his brother and worked on the Great Northern railroad for a trip out West as far as Judith Gap, MT. Eventually, he moved on to Idaho Falls, ID and purchased land in Iona, ID and built a farm for his growing family. One of Angelo's early memories was riding in a horse drawn sleigh to school and back when he was in grade school and high school with other farm children during the winter months with no heat, just warm blankets. In the warmer weather he rode his horse to school and back, the school had stables in the back for the horses to wait in. Angelo remembered when his father traded his plow horses for an Oliver tractor with a plow. That began his love for tractors. Gus and Vasilike's son, Angelo, graduated from Iona High School and went on to graduate from the University of Idaho with honors, receiving a degree in pre-med sciences in 1954. He was accepted to George Washington Medical School in Washington, D.C. and received his degree in 1957. He did his internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Upon completion of his internship he received additional training at the Air Force School of Aviation Medicine and was assigned to Maelstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT with an Aeronautical degree of Flight Surgeon. Later he returned to Walter Reed Army Medical School to receive training in Radiology. Upon completion of his residency program, he became certified by the American Board of Radiology, he was certified in radiation therapy, radiation oncology and nuclear medicine. His next assignment was at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. where he practiced his specialty of radiology. In addition, he served as Chief Radiologist at the Pentagon where he served field grade officers, up to and including the Secretary of the Air Force. In addition he returned to flying duties as a flight surgeon and was assigned to the 1254th Presidential Squadron. In this capacity he served on Congressional flights overseas accompanying U.S. Congressmen and Representatives. He also was a medical officer serving the President which included accompanying Air Force One in one of the fire fighting helicopters in the District of Columbia area. A very interesting duty for Angelo. In 1965 he resigned from the Air Force and elected to move to Spokane. Soon after he joined a partnership with eleven other radiologists, their group was Radiology Associates at Holy Family Hospital. They also served eight rural hospitals. During their partnership, he served as Department Chairman and President of Holy Family Hospital. He introduced the latest developments in radiology catheter procedures that had never been performed in this area. One of his remembrances was making heart catheters with a Bunsen Burner. He also was involved in bringing the CT and MRI scanners to Holy Family. He retired in 1997 as a full time radiologist and over the course of 20+ years did much medical/legal consultation. Angelo was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, he loved fishing the Madison and Big Hole Rivers and spent many vacations with his family at Henry's Lake. He also loved tying his own flies. In addition he developed in producing and training English Pointer bird dogs and Setters. These dogs were trained off of his Tennessee Walker horses and used in Field Trial competitions, he had numerous champion bird dogs. His involvement in this sport grew to the extent that he eventually purchased a small plantation in Alabama where he continued training his bird dogs and competing in field trials across the south. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Amateur Field Trial Clubs of America (AFTCA). He also served as President of the AFTCA during 1986-1988. During that time he wrote and published a book called Guidelines to Field Trial Procedure and Judicial Practice, which is still in use by the AFTCA today. He served as a judge at field trials off of horseback. He loved his dogs and horses and competing with them in field trials. One of his last hobbies was building Plantation Saddles. He developed his own patterns, he made seven saddles during this time. He enjoyed his tractors, last year he renovated his old John Deere caterpillar with a friend and used it this last winter to plow the snow off his road. Angelo said often "I was really a farmer who accidentally became a doctor." Angelo lived in the Glenrose neighborhood on the south side of Spokane for over 50 year. He thoroughly enjoyed living there with his family and dogs and horses. Enjoying all the wildlife and it's beauty. He felt he had a good life. Angelo is survived by his Life Companion, Corinne Carlson; his four daughters, Suzanne Goodman (Marty), Annette Clark, Maria Wright (Dave), and Ann Marie Eisele (Bryan); also 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his sister Marina Covert; and niece Christine Lurus (Rob) in Idaho Falls. A celebration of Angelo's life will be held at St. Aloysius Church, Gonzaga, on July 10th at 10am with Father Tom Lamanna officiating. A graveside ceremony near his childhood home in Iona, ID at the Iona Cemetery will be held later in the summer with his family. The family is very grateful to Hospice of Spokane for their wonderful care of Angelo. (Written by Angelo Lurus on June 12th, 2020)



