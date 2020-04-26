Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita BORDING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORDING, Anita (Age 91) Anita Bording passed peacefully on March 28, 2020 in her home of 70 years surrounded by her family. She was born Anita Eunice Bickerton on May 30, 1928 in Superior, Wisconsin. In 1934, her family loaded four kids, two cats and a dog into a homemade trailer and made their way west seeking opportunity and better weather for little Anita's asthma. They settled in Plains, Montana where Mom had a wonderful childhood. Times were tough but the house was filled with love. After high school graduation, she moved to Spokane, Washington. One weekend, a bunch of friends piled into a car for a fateful outing to Liberty Lake. In the group was a "really darn good looking" fellow named John Bording who would become the love of her life. They were married in 1949 and moved into a little two-bedroom house in the valley. They had four children and Dad was a builder so, as the family grew, so did the house! They shared almost 53 wonderful years there until Dad's passing in 2002. It was Mom's wish to remain in that house and, with her characteristic grit and determination and support from her children, she was able to do so. Nita was a "tiny, but mighty" woman. She was fiercely independent. Though she always worked outside the home in a time when that was not common, she still managed to make a comfortable and loving home for her family. She was a talented seamstress and in the mid-sixties she started a specialty fabric store in a spare room of her home and taught sewing lessons throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Eventually Nita's Knits grew to four locations across Washington and Montana. She was also an avid gardener and, in the early 80's, set about transforming their former horse pasture into a beautifully landscaped backyard oasis. Mom was a devoted daughter and sister, a loving wife, a proud mother, a wise grandmother and great-grandmother and a true friend to many. She was a member of St. Mary's church and always sought to support people in need in the community including her work with St. Vincent de Paul, Stephen Ministries and as a lector. There is little doubt that Mom knew how to enjoy the best life had to offer and she was more than a small touch of fun! From impromptu drop-ins to all manner of celebrations, their home and lake cabin were places for friends and family to gather for a good time. So many great memories! Honest, caring and endlessly energetic, she left her mark on everyone she encountered in that special Nita way. No one who met her will soon forget that pistol of a woman. She always wanted the best for everyone she knew, and even those she did not. She taught her children that even the hardest of times can be survived with faith, love of family and friends and a large dose of determination. The world will miss Anita Bording. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark (d. 1979) and her husband, John (d. 2002) and all three of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Candace Bording and Daniel Mueller, Anne Bording and Abdulrahman Al-Jebreen, Pamela and Steven Gray. She had seven grandchildren and five great-grand-children, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to of Spokane or Catholic Charities of Spokane. The family hopes to celebrate her life at a later date when circumstances allow. "We'll find perfect peace where joys never cease and let the rest of the world go by."

Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020

