HOLT, Anita Eleanor (Age 99) Was born on March 4, 1920 in Spokane, WA to Roe G. Liddell, a "real" Nebraska cowboy and Fayette Cockrell-Liddell, a young artist from Chicago who started married life in a "soddy" on the Nebraska plains. Ele, as she was known, dedicated her life to those she loved, her Father in Heaven, her family and her community. In 1939, she married J. Martin McDowell in Cheney, WA and had a daughter, Carol in 1946. They began their farm career in Waverly, WA until his death in 1970. In 1975, Harry Holt stole her heart with banjo ditties and fishing trips. They spent 16 happy years together until Harry passed in 1991. She loved singing in the choir at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairfield and in the Grange quartet in Waverly. She faithfully worked with Zion's Sunday School program for years. As a farm wife she took on many challenges from roofing the barn to truck driving. Her flower gardens were spectacular and her vegetable garden complete with an abundant crop for canning. In her later years her great joy was her grandchildren. She particularly delighted playing a card game called "golf" with them and anyone who would take on the challenge. Her "golf-isms" were "4's are hard to get" and "got-cha". Eleanor joins her parents; Martin McDowell, Harry Holt; sisters, Ardyce Kirk, Elaine Utterback, Lorelei Sowers and Marjorie Mutton; her brothers, Jack and Bob Liddell. She is survived by daughter, Carol Sunwold (Ralph); grandchildren, Chanda Lowe (Tim), Martin Binder (Hima), Kathleen Henry (Julie), Katherine Wilson (Tasha), Allen Widman (Emmy) and Scott Sunwold (Kristine); great-grandchildren, Alex and Jason Lowe, Ele, Bryson, Will and Sadie Henry, Kiran Binder, Angelina, Reed and Sonia Widman, Zachary and Zinnia Wilson, Sydney and Kellen Sunwold. The family would like to express much gratitude to friends who helped in the care of Anita, Beverly High and Sheila Dyer. Friends and family wishing to leave remembrances may give to Eleanor's favorite organizations, St. John's Lutheran Church or . Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4th and Friday, April 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 5810 S. Meadowlane Rd., Spokane, WA. Interment at Fairmount Memorial Park on Monday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m.

