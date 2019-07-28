|
MASE, Anita Elva (Jones) (Age 84) Anita Elva Mase (Jones) was born August 17, 1934, and died July 7, 2019. Anita was raised in Spangle, WA, where she attended grade school and high school. She married Ron Mase and divorced after a few years. The love of her life was her son Abe. Anita was preceded in death by her only son Abe Henry Mase who was killed in a car accident at age 21. She also was preceded by her parents Henry and Elva Jones, and sisters Madge McKern, Lea Leifer Widmer, and Emmy Schmidt. She is survived by her brother Tom (Nadine) Jones and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Over the years she lived in the Delaney Apartments and the Cathedral Plaza where she spent time with her close friends. Anita enjoyed crocheting and knitting beautiful afghans, gifts which she gave to family members and friends. For over 20 years she volunteered at the St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute, contributing thousands of hours until failing health prevented her from continuing the work that she loved. Nothing pleased Anita more than contacts with her family members, and she especially enjoyed a family cruise with over 60 family and friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the 19 years of special care given to Anita by Diane Eastwood Holden. We also wish to thank the staff at the Avalon Care Center at Northpointe for the exceptional care they gave Anita the last few months. Memorial Services are scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019, at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019