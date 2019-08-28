Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Kaye HARRAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRAND, Anita Kaye (Age 73) Anita K. Harrand of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away August 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Willard and Elta Wollam, August 25, 1945, in Torrington, WY. Anita graduated from Natrona County High School of Casper, WY in 1962. She continued on to Casper College, where she received her AA degree. Anita married the love of her life, James Harrand in 1968. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage together in the Spokane Valley until James' passing in 2017. Anita enjoyed playing the piano, painting ceramics, weekly breakfasts and lunches with her many friends, taking Sunday drives and casino dates with her late husband, Jim. Anita constantly put others needs before her own and was fondly referred to as "The Den Mother" by her co-workers. She was always happy to share her home baked cookies and brownies and loved to brag about her grandchildren to everyone. Anita is survived by her two daughters, Carrie Dumaw and Cathy Fey (David) both of Spokane, WA, four grandchildren Kristen, Megan and Anna Dumaw and Andrew Fey, and her sister Rena Clinton of Orting, WA. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, James Harrand, her brother Earl Wollam, and her son-in-law Edward Dumaw. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 PM at CenterPlace at Mirabeau Point Park in the Spokane Valley in the Fireside Lounge. The family requests donations to Hospice of Spokane in lieu of flowers.

