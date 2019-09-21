Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita LeAnn CLUKEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Tribute to a Lovely Lady - The Life of Anita LeAnn Gibson Clukey (Age 80) December 7, 1938 - September 1, 2019 Anita LeAnn Clukey, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, Sept. 1, 2019 at the home of her son Darryl Clukey in Park City, Utah. LeAnn was born on December 07, 1938 to Helen and Russ Gibson in Burley, Idaho. She was the second of seven children, being the only girl and the first to pass is survived by her brothers: Ed (Marlene) Gibson of Salmon, ID, Howard (Judy) Gibson of Payson, UT, Rick (Sharon) Gibson of Coeur d'Alene, Phil (Julie) Gibson of Samamish, WA, Tim (Ann) of Dallas, OR, and Tom (Linda) of Shelton, WA. Also three sons, one daughter, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death are her husband, Neil Roger Clukey (1936-2012), her parents, John Russell Gibson (1916-2003) and Helen Elizabeth Hanson Gibson (1920-2002), her paternal grandparents Francis Russell Gibson (1895-1982) and Ora Josephine Brower Gibson (1897-1987), and her maternal grandparents Carl Edwin Hanson (1889-1968) and Velma Ann Marrott Hanson (1895-1976). LeAnn went to elementary school in the Seattle area, her favorite subject, music, made her happy. In the 8th grade she met Neil Clukey who dared her to take candy from his mouth with hers, a challenge she met! A first kiss! High School was full of good times, friends, sock hops and Neil, until he joined the Navy. They were married December 10, 1957, and moved to Hawaii where Neil was to be stationed. There they had 3 children: Scott, Lizabeth, and Darryl. In 1963, Neil was in a military accident, leaving him a paraplegic. This changed their lives, forever and they moved back to the Seattle area. Here their son, Cameron was born in 1964. Due to Neil's injuries, it was difficult for him to function in the community. So in 1965, they moved to Garden Grove, California where Neil could acquire the skills he needed. In 1976 the family was sealed together for time and all eternity in the LDS Los Angeles Temple. What a cherished day! That next year, the family moved back to the Northwest to Spokane, Washington. LeAnn watched as each of her children went on Missions, married, and moved out of the family home. In all, they gifted her with grandchildren: Sheri, Kyle, Mellissa, David, Derek, Brian, Alexis, Connor, Hunter, Brandon, Courtney, Nicholas and Ethan, then great-grandchildren: Thea, Ben, kai(Ki), Lili, Mannix, Colby, Amia(omia), Rosie, Violet, Chauntel. All of whom have survived her passing. LeAnn often volunteered in the school classes and as P.T.A. President. Later she was president of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP), organizing and keeping it going. She was devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as Relief Society President, Compassionate Service Leader, and Teacher, serving actively. She and her daughter-in-law, Pricilla (Miller), spent many hours taking meals and attending to members' needs at their homes. On Sundays after church she would play the piano for hours. She had a strong faith in the Lord, and filled her home with the love and peace that the Savior would have her emulate. LeAnn and Neil taught their children not only Gods Love but also to enjoy and respect the great outdoors, camping, fishing, and staying active. LeAnn was Liz's Brownie and Girl Scout leader; and taught the young girls of the church camping and life skills. LeAnn loved sewing and crafting. Many of the family have her handiwork, fun quilts and beautiful stitchery. She loved to cook and add new recipes to the family meals. Gardening was her delight, sharing her skills with others. Their yard was a special garden with a gazebo, decks, a wide stone walkway, an elaborate exotic fish pond and a water fountain. Her granddaughter's wedding was held in their beautiful back yard. Roses were her pride and joy. She loved the uniqueness of beautiful plants and trees, like the round lemon cucumbers, Japanese Palm tree, colorful fragrant Irises, Lilies, and a special long-blooming Crocus, sharing starts with those who came. Whenever you visited LeAnn and Neil, the fun, the hugs, and the smiles brought a joy you would never forget. Family get-togethers were everything to LeAnn. If she wasn't hosting a family gathering, she was hosting a church group dinner. Birthdays and holidays were special occasions. She and Neil loved the friendship. She loved her many puppy dogs, and they too, became part of her family. Neil and LeAnn bought an RV to visit family, even going to Arizona for several winters. They lived in Post Fall for almost 20 years. Neil designed their home where they lived before he passed in October of 2012. Selling this home was very difficult for LeAnn. She then moved into assisted living. When she fell and broke a hip her daughter took her to Grizzly Peaks Senior Retirement Center in Missoula, Montana near Liz. Here she was the Librarian, called Bingo, led the book club, played wii bowling, and attended church, enjoying her days. She was happy again. Just last summer the family gave her a surprise 'almost 80' birthday party. And, what a surprise it was! With over 50 guests from all over paying tribute to her on her special day! She was so happy to see all the family and friends who came. Heaven smiled on us all that day. Again, breaking her other hip and needing more care, her son, Darryl, and wife Jana graciously took her to live with them in the mountains of Park City, Utah. Here she could get to know her other grandchildren better. She would enjoy watching the wildlife out her bedroom window. However sadly, it wasn't long, just 6 months, before she was called home to the God who loves her, to be reunited with Neil her dear companion, and with her parents and ancestors who were all waiting to greet her in the eternal heavens. Families are forever! It is too simple to say LeAnn's biggest accomplishment was being a loving friend, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed! But, all are at peace knowing she once again resides with our Father in Heaven. LeAnn left us such beautiful memories. Her love is still our guide, although we cannot see her, we feel her always near our side. Unconditional Love IS the Legacy of her Life. Having chosen cremation, a Memorial and Celebration of Life Service was held on September 14th at 10 a.m. in Post Falls at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 1824 E. 16th Ave. Interment at the Veterans Wall of Evergreen Cemetery, 2834 N. Spokane Street.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 21, 2019

