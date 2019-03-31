Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Louise (Mitchell) KING. View Sign

KING, Anita Louise (Mitchell) Anita Louise Mitchell was born on September 2, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Hattie Nadine and Robert Keith Mitchell. She passed away on March 21, 2019 in Lynnwood, Washington. Anita had a varied and interesting life. Her father was in the Navy, so they moved a lot. She lived in Kingston, Rhode Island, Norfolk, Virginia, Key West, Florida, Charleston, South Caroline, and Kenitra, Morocco. She attended segregated public schools in the South. While living in Morocco, she received 2 1/2 years of education in the French language, which proved significant in her life. While attending John R. Rogers High School in Spokane, she took every French and Spanish class available and graduated in 1964. At EWU, she majored in education to be a French and Spanish teacher. Here she met Jim King. Jim had recently finished two "hitches" in the Navy (Vietnam veteran) and was attending EWU, too. They married as both graduated and moved to Ellensburg, Washington. While at Ellensburg, Anita taught French, Spanish and Washington State History for three years. Husband Jim received the first computer science Master's degree from CWU. Jim immediately started working for Boeing at Everett, Washington. Anita followed the move a year later and worked at the Bon Marche for a couple of years. She was then hired to teach languages at Cascade High School. She taught at Cascade until she retired from public school teaching. She made four or five trips to France with small groups of students. She then taught science classes for the Snohomish Public Utilities District throughout Snohomish County. Anita acquired excellent sewing skills from high school onward. She joined the American Sewing Guild. She greatly enjoyed the activities and friends that she met and sewed with for many years. After retirement, Jim and Anita became snowbirds at Apache Junction, Arizona during the winter. They were busy. Anita cheered Jim at softball, sewed still and pursued gourd painting. Jim passed away in Arizona three years after retirement. Anita was always active as an adult with skiing, tennis and aerobics. She was a two-time cancer survivor. Alzheimer's claimed her on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Rob and his wife Gail; her nephew, Chris and his wife Emily and their kids Maxwell, Sylvia, and Evelyn; as well as nephew John. After "going South" for the winter stopped, she greatly enjoyed white Christmases in Spokane and Newport, Washington with brother Rob's family.

