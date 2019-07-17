MESSEX, Anita Mae (Sherlock) September 9, 1930 - July 7, 2019 Anita was born to Hugh G. and Mae Josephine Sherlock in Helena, Montana. She married her best friend and love of her life Curtis "Curt" Messex, who precedes her in death. She is survived by: her children, Naomi "Lee" (Brant) Hall, Michael "Mike" (Colleen) Messex, Martha "Jo" (T. Mike) Casey; her brother-in-law Clark (Judy) Messex; adopted family Wayne, Linda, and Andrea Bergstresser; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019