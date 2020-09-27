ROUNSVILLE, Anita Mae (Age 63) Anita was born in Kellogg, ID on August 15, 1957. She passed away September 21, 2020 from an aggressive cancer. She was raised in Pinehurst, ID in the Silver Valley. She graduated from Kellogg High School in 1975 and went on to work for Bunker Hill in Corporate Accounting. She met the love of her life, Jerry Rounsville in 1979 and they were married in 1980. The newlywed couple started married life in Silverton, ID prior moving to Clark Fork, ID and then finally settling in 9 Mile Falls, WA in 1984 to raise their family. They were blessed with two children, Bill Joseph born in 1982 and Shelby Lee born in 1984. Once the children entered school, Anita returned to work as a tax preparer for H&R block where she worked for 19 years. In 2011, she retired promptly after receiving the call that she was about to become a grandmother. Her passions were her Lutheran Faith, sewing, interior and landscaping design, Gonzaga men's basketball (she never missed a game), Spokane Indians baseball (she kept score of every game attended), and walleye fishing on Lake Roosevelt. However, none of these passions exceeded the love she held for her grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mona Samuelson. She is survived by her husband Jerry Rounsville; her son Bill (Alexis) Rounsville of Spokane, WA; her daughter Shelby (Mike) Groza of Bend, OR; her grandchildren Hayleigh Mae, twins Wyatt and Owen; her sister Amy (Dennis) Wright of Cataldo, ID; and her brother Andy (Beverly) Samuelson of Scio, OR. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Spokane, WA. At Anita's request, no services will be held. Her grandkids wanted to say, "Goodbye Grammie, We'll Love You and Miss You Forever".



