Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156

MAURO, Anita Mildred Anderson (Age 96) Anita passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, surrounded by the family she loved. Anita Mauro was born to Swedish immigrants Aron Anderson and Margareta Sjoholm in Cranbrook, B.C. on April 28, 1923. She was an accomplished violinist and graduated from Priest River High School in 1941 and married the love of her life, Frank J. Mauro, on June 27 1942. The couple raised three daughters together and spent an abundance of time at her favorite place in the world, Priest Lake. Anita worked as a bank teller in Newport, WA for 14 years. Tragically, Anita lost Frank in an automobile accident in December 1969. Anita had a zest for life. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and had a love for all animals. She was active in her community as a volunteer and philanthropist. She also took great pride in her beautiful homes and had a flair for cooking and entertaining. Her beautiful smile, sense of humor and intense love for her family will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her; father Aron, mother Margareta, sister Pauline Naccarato, husband Frank, and son-in-law James L. Clark. Anita enjoyed 15 years living at Orchard Crest, in the Spokane Valley where she had companionship and many friendships. The family wishes to thank the Orchard Crest staff for the loving care that they provided. Her legacy is carried on by her daughters Annette Norris, Chrystal Bittner, Desire'e Burke, grandchildren Frank Nelson, Signe' Beck, Deidre' Cole, Christopher Burke, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice Hospital of Spokane, who provided exceptional care to Anita and comfort to her family during her last days. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

