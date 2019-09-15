Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Bloomquist HOUGHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOUGHAM, Ann Bloomquist Ann Bloomquist Hougham, wife of R. Gregory Hougham, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Ann was the loving mother of Christine Hougham (fiancé Matt O'Dore), Jennifer H. Lewis (Chris), stepmom of Jonathan Hougham (Sally), and adoring grandmother of Cooper and Jackson Hougham and Wren and Marlowe Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Paul and Mildred Bloomquist, and a sister, M. Jean McBath (James H.). She is survived by one sister, Paula Wayland (Fred), and several nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Chicago, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1969, and moved to Spokane in the mid 1970s, where she met her husband. She was an active volunteer at Hamblen Elementary in the library and continued to work there for over 10 years. She enjoyed golf with the nine hole group at Spokane Country Club and playing golf with Greg on Sundays. She was a wonderful mother to her children and a truly kind, selfless soul that always cared more for family and friends than she did herself. She and Greg maintained homes in Spokane and Las Vegas, and enjoyed escaping Spokane winters in their retirement years. No formal services are planned. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. If you wish to honor Ann's giving spirit, you are welcome to choose a charity of your own to give to in her name. Also, if you wish, you may give to Second Harvest of Spokane which has been the primary charity of the Hougham family.

HOUGHAM, Ann Bloomquist Ann Bloomquist Hougham, wife of R. Gregory Hougham, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Ann was the loving mother of Christine Hougham (fiancé Matt O'Dore), Jennifer H. Lewis (Chris), stepmom of Jonathan Hougham (Sally), and adoring grandmother of Cooper and Jackson Hougham and Wren and Marlowe Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Paul and Mildred Bloomquist, and a sister, M. Jean McBath (James H.). She is survived by one sister, Paula Wayland (Fred), and several nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Chicago, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1969, and moved to Spokane in the mid 1970s, where she met her husband. She was an active volunteer at Hamblen Elementary in the library and continued to work there for over 10 years. She enjoyed golf with the nine hole group at Spokane Country Club and playing golf with Greg on Sundays. She was a wonderful mother to her children and a truly kind, selfless soul that always cared more for family and friends than she did herself. She and Greg maintained homes in Spokane and Las Vegas, and enjoyed escaping Spokane winters in their retirement years. No formal services are planned. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. If you wish to honor Ann's giving spirit, you are welcome to choose a charity of your own to give to in her name. Also, if you wish, you may give to Second Harvest of Spokane which has been the primary charity of the Hougham family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close