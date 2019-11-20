Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Elizabeth McCOY. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Followers Church 3525 E. 57th View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McCOY, Ann Elizabeth Ann Elizabeth McCoy was born March 8, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA and was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 17th. Ann married Robert McCoy and her life took on many journeys. "My life was never boring" she often said. The beginning of their journey started in Kelso, CA. Her husband was the U.P. Railroad Agent, Postmaster, and Constable, with many stories of adventures. They began their family of nine children along with Ann staying busy teaching Sunday school, being a seamstress, gardener, piano player, and working tirelessly side by side with her husband on endless building projects. They then moved the family to Arden, NV. After 10 years a change of scenery was in store, so in 1969 they packed up a 1961 pink Rambler station wagon with a mattress on top and loaded a railroad box car and moved to Bonners Ferry, ID. After several moves in the Northwest, they retired and lived in Lamont, Endicott, Washtucna, Grenora ND and Spokane. Ann was known in each community as a loving wife and mother that would follow her husband anywhere. Her family will remember her unwavering faith, unconditional love for all, and her bed side Bible. Her daily routine was spending the first two hours, her quiet time as she called it, praying individually for each of her children, grand- ghildren and great-grandchildren. This is most amazing as her legacy leaves 21 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. Ann is survived by children Jan Lang of Scottsdale, AZ; Jim McCoy of Spokane; Bob McCoy of Post Falls, ID; Annette Hill of Athol, ID; Julie MacDonald of Dover, ID; David McCoy of Avondale AZ; and Gary McCoy of Bayview ID and sister Mary Adams of CA. Ann is preceded in death by husband of 62 years Robert and children Jill Karn and Jeff McCoy. Memorial service will be held November 23rd at 11:00 am at Followers Church, 3525 E. 57th. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Moran Vista staff for special care provided.

