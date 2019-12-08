YOUNG, Ann Elizabeth (Age 55) August 22, 1964 - November 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Elizabeth Young announces her passing on November 23, 2019 at the age of 55. Ann will be forever remembered by her sister Krista (John) Wilmot, and brother Dave (Jennifer) Young. Ann will also be lovingly remembered by her niece and three nephews who she loved dearly. The family will be holding a private memorial for Ann sometime in 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Ann may be made to Hope House Women's Shelter through Volunteers of America (https://www.voaspokane.org/donate).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019