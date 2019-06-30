TALOMA, Ann Lee (Age 68) Ann was born June 8, 1950. She passed away May 22, 2019. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1968. She enjoyed spending time with her cats and friends, gardening, cooking, enter-taining neighbors, bowling, and volunteering for SCRAPS and food drives. Ann was never one to complain, she silently endured as her pain and illness progressed. We would like to thank the staff at Avalon Care Center for their compassion and care of Ann and others. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Pauleen and Bob, and her brother Mike Adair. No services will be held at her request.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019