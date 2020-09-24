TURK, Ann Louise (Wilkes) May 8, 1963 September 10, 2020 Ann was born with flaming red hair that would go on to symbolize how she lived her life. Growing up as an "Army brat", Ann lived in many military towns and spent nine years attending school in Germany. Ann was always driven in her goals to accel and completed both her Junior and Senior years in high school at the same time, at the age of 16, while at home dealing with mononucleosis. Ann went on to pursue her love of Law Enforcement and attained degrees in Criminal Justice and Criminal Statistics at Boise State University before becoming a Parole Officer in Canyon County, Idaho. Ann's career was cut short by the disease that she battled for the rest of her life. Ann was a huge fan of law shows on TV, her favorite being Law and Order: Criminal Intent. Ann also loved football and was a fan of both the BSU Broncos and the Denver Broncos and could be heard yelling at the TV over plays and penalties. Ann loved a cold red beer, Bubble Yum Bubble Gum and teddy bears. Ann was preceded in death by her son Joshua. She is survived by her sister, Michelle; her brothers Pat and Larry; her son Matthew and his three children; and her son Zachary and his three children. Ann's take control attitude, quick wit and fiery temper will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Ann's memorial service will take place on Saturday, 26 September 2020, at 10:30AM at Mission Church, 3001 N. Pines Road in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted to help with final expenses.



