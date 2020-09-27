1/3
Ann Martha THORSTENSON
1943 - 2020
THORSTENSON, Ann Martha Ann was born August 15, 1943 in St. Paul, MN at Midway Hospital to Stella and Kenneth Thorstenson. They moved to Spokane, WA when Ann was 4 years old, in 1947. Residing here ever since until she passed away from the Corona Virus on September 21, 2020 at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, WA. Ann is survived by her sister, Sharon Keller; and numerous cousins. She was very special to me, as a sister, and to my Mom and Dad, as she was developmentally disabled. She always lived at home, until our mother passed away. She then lived in an adult family home until she recently got sick. She was loving and fun and was always up for anything. She loved school, socializing, dancing, Special Olympics, and bowling. She also loved Jesus and going to church. So now I know she's not suffering and is happy in heaven with our parents. She will be missed very much, by everyone who knew her. My thanks and blessings to Florence Mwangi for the wonderful care that you gave Ann while she lived with you. No services will be held at this time.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
