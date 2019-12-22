|
|
SKALSTAD, Ann Rita Ann Rita Skalstad passed away in her home with her family on December 16, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born October 20, 1930 in Spokane, WA, a daughter of Nicholas and Myrtle Rainier. Ann Rita met the love of her life, Raymond Skalstad when he was working for her father in the 1940s at the Center Market on Post Street in downtown Spokane. Ray always said he loved her at first sight. They were married on March 15, 1948 and celebrated 70 years of marriage before Ray's passing in 2018. She worked successfully as as an esteemed bookkeeper, beginning her career at Rosauer's Credit Union in 1966. She went on to work for Cominco Federal Credit Union and finished her credit union career at STCU. Ann and Ray owned the Bernard Market and Pumpkin Patch convenience stores where she continued to do the business bookkeeping until retiring in 2012. In her last few months of life, Ann would proudly share that she kept her books to the penny and never missed a day of work in her life! Ann Rita made many lifetime friends and was especially close to members of the Spokane City Homemaker's Club. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Holidays, birthday parties and summer vacations at the lake filled her heart with joy. Spending time together was always a highlight for everyone. Ann will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by one sister, Rose Marie Morris; by her sons Richard (Karin) and Michael (Michelle), and her daughter Theresa George. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Aaron George (Samantha), Tina Bakir (Mahmut), Anna Cantu (Josh), Kevin George, Sara Elkins (David), and Emily Savage (Jared). Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Chandler, Winter, Eliot, Maria, Jessey, Lily, Jack, Kiara, Carson, and Owen. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Kenneth, her husband Raymond, Parents Nicholas and Myrtle, stepfather Ed Swanson and brother Vincent. A visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1p.m. until 5p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. Memorial Service Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit Ann Rita's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019