SMITH-BABCOCK, Ann September 6, 1915 - November 23, 2020 Mom was born September 6th, 1915 to Ignazio and Cleonice Righi, she was the youngest of five children. She was raised in Bremerton and at age 18, eloped to Olympia with Gordon Smith. They shared 54 wonderful years together, until his passing in 1987. They had two children, Gordon Christopher in 1934, and Cleonice in 1938. She was always proud of her Italian Heritage. Mom was a complete homemaker, loved to cook, sew, knit, and entertain. At age 40, she took up golf and played for 55 years. She had two holes in one, at Esmeralda in 1970 and another at Avondale in 1995. She belonged to Women's 18 Hole Group at Esmeralda and Downriver. She married Dr. Don Babcock in 1993 and they played golf at Avondale and St. George, Utah for five years until his passing in 1998. She was predeceased by her son Chris (Ardie). Ann is survived by her daughter Cleo (Kent), grandchildren Chris Smith (Shari), Lisa Orosco, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to Carol Williams and her wonderful staff at Candlelight Home for taking such good care of Mom for 15 months. Memorials to Hospice of Spokane or Meals on Wheels.



