ZEHM, Anna A. 1928 - 2019 Anna Zehm passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on January 12, 2019. She is now pain free and joins her beloved son Otto Zehm who preceded her in death in March 2006. Anna was a longtime resident of Spokane, WA. She was a homemaker and very artistic. She enjoyed painting and making porcelain dolls. She also spent many hours casting real leaves and flowers, by making her own molds, and creating one of a kind unique art resembling fossils. She enjoyed sharing her art and dolls with her friends and family. She was a true artist. Anna is survived by her daughter Carrie Webb and grandson John Webb, both of Spokane; and additional grandchildren David Fowler, Spokane, Mathenia Rojas, MA, Freya Halvorsen, OR, Matthew Fowler, Spokane; and numerous other family members and friends. Anna was preceded in death by her daughter Freya Wicks; her first husband Carl Wicks; husband Otto H. Zehm; son Otto C. Zehm; her parents Alfred and Cora Koehler; her brother William; and her good friend Dorothy Forster. The family would like to thank Dianne, Anna's dependable and longtime caregiver. The family also thanks the kindness of the terrific staff at Royal Park Retirement during Anna's five-year residence and Horizon Hospice for their taking great care of Anna during the past six months. Memorial contributions can be made in Anna's name to Horizon Hospice, 123 W. Cascade Way, Spokane, WA 99208 or to the Otto Zehm Community Reconciliation Fund (Innovia Foundation, 421 W. Riverside, Ste 606, Spokane, WA 99201).

