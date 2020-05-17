BIRGE, Anna Loreen (Age 95) Passed away Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 in Spokane. She was the first born to Percy and Gertrude Rhoads, on June 12, 1924, in Burnt Valley (outside Chewelah) in a log cabin. Loreen and her sister Velma Arlene Mahaffey (deceased) attend-ed grade school at Hamilton Elementary and graduated from Rogers High School. Loreen was married April 24th, 1942 to Robert W. Birge (deceased, 1980) and they lived in Spokane, WA most of their lives. Faith fueled Loreen every day. Her family includes children Robert William Birge Jr, Arleen Elaine Oswald (deceased, 1968), and Lynn Louise (Rick) Wells; grandchildren, Robert Birge, Amy (Dan) Chadwick, Eric (Elizabeth) Goblick, Brandon (Amy) Wells and Courtney Smith and all who were an immense source of love; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas Birge, Kyle Birge, Trent Goblick, Breanna Goblick, Josh Chadwick, Leith Chadwick, Lauryn Wells, Hannah Wells, Lily Flaten, and Ricki Smith will never forget the devotion their 'Reenie' had for them. Loreen is also leaving so many family and friends from near and far, their hearts touched her every day. At 95, she lived a full life including serving as a Deacon and Elder with Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, memberships with the Little Spokane Garden Club, Just for Fun singing group, the Union Gospel Mission, Deer Creek Homemakers Club, and her very special luncheon friends. Loreen's last message, "Remember I believe in Jesus and in a life here after. Don't weep for me, I am going to be so happy. I will be praying for each one of you." Loreen's family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation Center. As these times dictate, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment has taken place at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.