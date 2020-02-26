Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna M. YENTZER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

YENTZER, Anna M. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anna Magdalena Yentzer, a dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away in Spokane, WA on February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Anna was born on November 10, 1924, in Reissing, Germany to Luitpold and Magdalena Benedikt. On January 2, 1947, a friend introduced Anna to Charles Yentzer, then a Corporal in the U.S. Air Force. Twenty months later, they married on September 1, 1948. This past September, they celebrated 71 years of marriage. After traveling the world with the Air Force for 26 years, Anna and Charles retired in Spokane. In 1973, Anna began her 17 year career working at the Mead High School cafeteria snack bar. Anna was well known for always calling the students "honey". She would give them life advice, while serving them sandwiches and pizza, always with a smile. She was loved by all. Anna loved being with her family and cooking big family dinners. Her hobbies included raising roses, gardening, and traveling. Anna and Charles especially loved traveling all over Canada. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her husband Charles Yentzer, daughter Charlene Milota, son Steven Yentzer (Seattle), granddaughter Heather Salle (Utah), grandson Jordan Yentzer (New York), granddaughter Zoe Yentzer (Seattle), and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00am, with a viewing at 10:00am at the Heritage Funeral Home, at 508 N. Government Way. Cryptside service will be held at 12:30pm.

