NACCARATO, Anna Marie Anna Marie Naccarato went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. "Ann", as she was more commonly known, was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho on October 13, 1934, to Chester and Agnes Simonds. She was Grandpa "Chet's" and Grandma Agnes' only child. The family moved to Priest River when Ann was eight, taking up residence in the "White House on the Corner" of Highway 2 and McKinley Street where Ann lived until the day that she passed away. Ann had many fond childhood memories of playing behind her father's pharmacy in downtown Priest River. Upon graduating high school in 1952, Ann entered Gonzaga University, which she attended for two years. Afterwards, she entered the workforce as a receptionist for a local doctor and a teller at the bank. Ann married Kenny Naccarato, her soulmate, at St. Catherine's Catholic church on June 6, 1959. They settled down together in the "White House on the Corner" and welcomed their oldest son, Tom, the following April, and almost every two years thereafter they welcomed a new member to their family, Susie, Kathy, Patty, and John until the youngest child Annie, was born in 1976. Ann's years were full and busy running a household that was filled with lots of laughter and love. It was known around town as a welcoming and inviting home. Ann greatly enjoyed her growing family as her children married and had children of their own. Although diminutive in stature, Ann had a huge heart and expansive spirit. There was no one that she wouldn't talk to when she met them on the street or at the store. Ann particularly loved being around her large and extended family, especially during the holidays. Ann was preceded in death by her father, Chester; her mother, Agnes; and her beloved husband, Kenny. She is survived by her six children: Tom, Susie (and Mike), Kathy, Patty (and Bruce), John (and Gretchen), and Annie (and Mike); fourteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral mass (open to public, but COVID-19 guidelines require face masks and physical distancing) will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic church in Priest River, Idaho at eleven o'clock in the morning on June 15, 2020, with interment of her ashes at West Bonner cemetery directly following the service. The family will host a reception open to everyone after interment at the Priest River Event Center. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Priest River Food Bank. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 12, 2020.