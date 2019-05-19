Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna May JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Anna May Anna May Johnson was born July 26th, 1944 at St. Lukes Hospital, Spokane, WA to Ike and Joyce Koschney. She attended NC High School and enjoyed marching in the Lilac Parades with the Red Feathers. She graduated from Mead HS and fondly shared stories of her first job at the General Store. She married Chester D. Johnson on February 23rd, 1968 and became "mom" to his son Nick. They welcomed Joyce and Michael and the family traveled and served alongside Dave in the USAF for the next 14 years making lifelong friends along the way. They returned home to Spokane where Annie enjoyed being a member of the Eagles FOE #2 Ladies Auxiliary, working on Spaghetti Dinner Fundraisers for Diabetes Foundation, and attending Mother Day Tea parties with her mom, daughter and granddaughters. She loved to plan and prepare parties for her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing and camping with the Camper Club as well having her grandchildren visit and play SKIP-BO or UNO. Her favorite activity by far was playing BINGO! She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Dave. Her children: Nick (Ana) Johnson, Joyce (Scott) Hare, and Michael (Ali) Johnson. Her grandchildren: Jarco Teodorovici, Alexis Johnson, Scott (Molly) Hare, Rachael (Patrick) Thoen, Abigail Hare, Evan and Ben Johnson, and her great-granddaughter Ella Hare. In addition she is survived by her brothers: Doug (Betty) Koschney and Tim Koschney as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. The Lord welcomed Annie home on May 7th, 2019. The family would like to express their deepest thanks and appreciation for Dr. O'Connor, Dr. Sanchez, and the care team at Fresenius Kidney Care Northpoint and especially the Drs and nurses at Deaconess Hospital both 7th and 3rd Floor for their compassionate care during her last weeks. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division on May 31st at 10a.m. Followed by a lunch at the Eagles Lodge FOE #2, 6410 N Lidgerwood. She will be interned at WA State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to: Lilac Services for the Blind or of Spokane.

