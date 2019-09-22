Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Catherine FOREMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOREMAN, Anne Catherine Anne Catherine (Hoban) Foreman, 94, passed away on September 5, 2019. Anne was born in Wallace, Idaho on May 1, 1925 to Leo James Hoban and Anita McCarthy Hoban. She was the last surviving family member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James, and sisters Eileen and Kathleen. Anne worked at Gonzaga University from 1965 to her retirement in 1999 in a variety of administrative support positions. The academic environment was a perfect fit for her inquisitive mind. She took classes in a wide range of subjects from world religions to anthropology. She treasured her work life at Gonzaga, especially her contact with the students and her friendships with co-workers. She was an avid mystery reader, enjoying a wide range of authors from Agatha Christie to Louis L'Amour. From cheering on her son in youth sports in the 1950s to following current Zags basketball and the Golden State Warriors, she was a lifelong sports fan. Some of Anne's most cherished memories were of summers with her parents and siblings at their Coeur d'Alene Lake house. Her quick wit, sense of humor, and generous spirit will be among the many qualities her family will miss. She is survived by son Michael (DeLaine) Foreman, daughters Joanne Henderson, Eileen (Jeff) Anderson, and Anita Foreman; grandchildren Theresa (Joe) Granger, Anita Rodriguez, Alyssa (Shawn) MacKay, John Thornton and Sarah Foreman; great-grand- children Jordan Orr, Steven Granger, Jack Thornton and Lily Thornton. Missing her also is her shih tzu, Lulu. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on September 11, 2019. Please visit Anne's page at

FOREMAN, Anne Catherine Anne Catherine (Hoban) Foreman, 94, passed away on September 5, 2019. Anne was born in Wallace, Idaho on May 1, 1925 to Leo James Hoban and Anita McCarthy Hoban. She was the last surviving family member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James, and sisters Eileen and Kathleen. Anne worked at Gonzaga University from 1965 to her retirement in 1999 in a variety of administrative support positions. The academic environment was a perfect fit for her inquisitive mind. She took classes in a wide range of subjects from world religions to anthropology. She treasured her work life at Gonzaga, especially her contact with the students and her friendships with co-workers. She was an avid mystery reader, enjoying a wide range of authors from Agatha Christie to Louis L'Amour. From cheering on her son in youth sports in the 1950s to following current Zags basketball and the Golden State Warriors, she was a lifelong sports fan. Some of Anne's most cherished memories were of summers with her parents and siblings at their Coeur d'Alene Lake house. Her quick wit, sense of humor, and generous spirit will be among the many qualities her family will miss. She is survived by son Michael (DeLaine) Foreman, daughters Joanne Henderson, Eileen (Jeff) Anderson, and Anita Foreman; grandchildren Theresa (Joe) Granger, Anita Rodriguez, Alyssa (Shawn) MacKay, John Thornton and Sarah Foreman; great-grand- children Jordan Orr, Steven Granger, Jack Thornton and Lily Thornton. Missing her also is her shih tzu, Lulu. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on September 11, 2019.

